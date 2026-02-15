KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said today he will cooperate fully with the special committee investigating his share ownership, reiterating that he has “nothing to hide.”

The government has announced that a special investigation committee, to be chaired by Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, will be formed to look into the issue.

Speaking at a press conference today, Azam said he was ready to provide any necessary documents or statements to the committee, The Star reported.

“They can perform their responsibilities and I am ready to give any documents or statements that they need,” he said.

“Private documents, such as bank documents, I will show them, but not to those who are not involved.”

When asked if he would take a leave of absence during the probe, Azam dismissed the suggestion.

“If I need to go on leave, I can point to all those who have been charged in court but are still on duty,” he said.

He also addressed other allegations circulating online, including claims of the MACC working with a “corporate mafia,” by saying that anyone with such information should file official reports with the authorities.

“If they want to run with unverified information, that is up to them,” he added.

On a protest planned against him tomorrow in Kuala Lumpur, Azam was similarly unfazed.

“I have no comment. It’s not the first time. If they want to assemble, it’s up to them,” he said.