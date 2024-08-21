NEW DELHI, Aug 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has once again criticised the international community for inaction over the Gaza genocide, calling it sheer hypocrisy.

He said there needs to be a clear message to put an end to this hypocrisy.

“Some may talk about a genocide in Ukraine because of the bombing of some villages, but when 40,000 people are killed in Palestine, they treat it as an ‘impact of war’ and condoned it.

“This is shocking and I call it sheer hypocrisy,” Anwar said during a question and answer session after he delivered the lecture titled “Towards a Rising Global South: Leveraging on Malaysia-India Ties” at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) think-tank in New Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister took to X to underscore that any meaningful progress toward peace must begin with the unconditional cessation of all military actions and acts of aggression against the Palestinian people by the Israelis.

Anwar is on a three-day official visit to India from August 19. — Bernama