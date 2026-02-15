GEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will implement a traffic management plan in congestion-prone areas and tourist hotspots during the school holidays and the Chinese New Year period.

In a statement today, the council said Ops Payung will be activated at several key locations. Along Jalan Penang, three checkpoints will operate at Pasar Chowrasta, in front of the Lebuh Kimberly junction and at Lebuh Keng Kwee from 10 am to 5 pm.

“At Penang Hill, two checkpoints will be stationed from noon to 6 pm, while in Air Itam, five checkpoints will be set up from 4 pm to 11 pm in conjunction with the festive celebration,” read the statement.

To ease traffic flow, the entry route from Lebuh Light to Jalan Padang Kota Lama (in front of Town Hall) will be closed daily from 6 pm to facilitate smoother vehicle movement out of Padang Kota.

Traffic control will also be enforced along Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah near Dewan Sri Pinang. Tow truck patrols will begin from 6 pm to take action against vehicles causing obstruction.

The council will utilise closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras as “intelligence eyes” to monitor congestion areas and deploy personnel where necessary. Monitoring will be carried out continuously through the traffic control centre and patrol teams.

All construction and road excavation works along main roads will be suspended during the school holidays. In addition, 24-hour maintenance teams will be on standby to carry out repairs and address any issues that may arise. — Bernama