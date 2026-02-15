KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Dubbed by some as the “next Shila Amzah” for her involvement in Mandarin-language songs, singer Layla Sania Khairuzikri is determined to carve out her own identity and artistic path.

Describing the comparison to the singer of Patah Seribu as an honour, the 24-year-old said Shila’s success in China serves as motivation for her to work harder in building her own brand.

“If I can reach just half of Shila’s level, I would already be very grateful. I have met her before, she is very kind and talented.

“But I want to be Layla Sania. I have seen Shila’s efforts from the past until now... truly extraordinary. If I want to achieve something, I need to double my efforts,” she told reporters after the launch of her first Chinese New Year song, Xin Nian Re Nao, here recently.

She also does not rule out expanding her career into China if given the opportunity. The Most Promising Actress at the 32nd Malaysian Film Festival for her role in the film Small Town Heroes had previously participated in the singing reality programme, Sing Asia.

Commenting on her latest single, Layla said the song, which means A Lively Chinese New Year, was composed together with her father Khairuzikri Mohamad, also known as Mystictune.

The former student of SMJK Chong Hwa said the creative process required careful attention to lyric selection, melody arrangement and Mandarin pronunciation to ensure the message remained authentic and respectful of cultural values.

“My educational background in a Chinese-stream school has helped me greatly in understanding the nuances of the language and the spirit of the celebration.

“I want the result to be honest and genuine. not just a festive song, but something that truly reflects joy and togetherness,” she said, adding that the song has been well received in Malaysia and has also attracted listeners in Taiwan.

The single is part of a two-song festive project, with a Hari Raya Aidilfitri track scheduled for release towards the end of Ramadan.

Although better known for her Mandarin-language songs, Layla is open to exploring other genres, including ‘rock kapak’, and expanding further into acting.

Singer Layla Sania Khairuzikri poses for a photo during the launch of her first Chinese New Year song ‘Xin Nian Re Nao’ at Santai House, Trec Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

“I really like songs by bands such as Wings and Search. I am also a fan of Ella. People see me as a gentle person, but my spirit is not that gentle,” said the singer, who is currently pursuing her studies in early childhood education.

Harbouring hopes of specialising in special education, Layla aims to open her own education centre offering instruction in Malay, English and Mandarin. She believes children should be exposed to multiple languages from a young age.

She added that the high cost of special education has also driven her to seek a more moderate approach so that the services she plans to offer in future will not be overly burdensome. — Bernama