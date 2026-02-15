KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — A total of 503 new tuberculosis (TB) cases were detected nationwide up to Epidemiological Week 5 this year (EW 5/2026), bringing the cumulative total to 2,571 cases.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said Sabah recorded the highest number at 614, followed by Selangor (476), Sarawak (257), Johor (233) as well as Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (202).

Penang reported 148 cases, Kedah (144), Perak (127), Kelantan (96), Pahang (81), Terengganu (60), Negeri Sembilan (58), Melaka (42), Perlis (17) and Labuan (16).

With the festive season and long holidays approaching, MOH advised the public to remain vigilant by practising proper cough and sneeze etiquette and wearing face masks in crowded areas.

It also urged those experiencing symptoms such as prolonged cough, fever, loss of appetite or weight loss to undergo screening at the nearest health facility.

“These measures are not only based on the principle of self-risk assessment but also reflect an important social responsibility to protect oneself, family members and the community from infectious diseases,” the statement read. — Bernama