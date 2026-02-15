KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Bersatu’s Lembah Pantai and Larut divisions have announced their dissolution with immediate effect.

In a video posted on Bersatu’s official Facebook page, the Larut division leadership said the move was taken due to a loss of confidence in party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Larut division deputy chief Mohd Noh Md Daud said the decision was made after receiving a full mandate from leaders at various levels within the division.

“A total of 48 branches under the Larut division have declared the dissolution of the division after losing confidence in the party leadership under Muhyiddin.

“This decision was further reinforced by the dismissal of deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Larut division chief Mohd Hassundi Hamzah,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate broadcast, Lembah Pantai Bersatu chief Datuk Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin said the decision to dissolve the division was made voluntarily and that a notification letter would be sent to the Bersatu headquarters.

“We thank Bersatu for the opportunity given and, insya-Allah, we will continue to contribute to the local community in our own way, including through non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We wish the party continued success and apologise for any shortcomings. Insya-Allah, we will meet again on a different platform,” he said.

On Friday, Bersatu dismissed 17 of its members, including several leaders from the party’s Supreme Council, comprising four members of parliament and two state assemblymen.

Besides Hamzah, who is also the Opposition Leader in Parliament, those dismissed included Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Kapten Azahari Hasan and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob.

Sungai Manik assemblyman and Supreme Council member Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, Bemban assemblyman and Melaka state opposition leader Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub, as well as Sabah Bersatu secretary and Libaran division chief Yunus Nurdin were also dismissed.

Their memberships were terminated for violating Clause 9.1.4 of the Bersatu Constitution, although they are entitled to submit an appeal to the party’s Appeals Board within 14 days from the date of the notification. — Bernama