MUAR, Aug 25 — The bodies of a senior citizen and his son, a persons with disabilities (PwD), were found in their residence in Sungai Abong here yesterday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the father and son, aged 76 and 37 respectively, were found after a police team carried out an inspection on the house at about 1 pm today.

“The public lodged a police report about the existence of a foul odour from a neighbour’s house. The result of the check found the bodies of two men who were believed to have died a few days ago.

“A PwD woman, aged 44, was also found in a weak state. She is the said to be the daughter of the elderly man,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the bodies of both men have been sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) here for the post-mortem process and case has been classified as sudden death. Meanwhile, the disabled woman was sent to the same hospital for further treatment.

Raiz Mukhliz, at the same time, advised the public not to make any speculations in connection with the case and urged people to always be aware of their respective neighbourhood communities. — Bernama