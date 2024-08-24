KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Armed Forces Fund Board Foundation (better known as YLTAT which stands for Yayasan Tabung Angkatan Tentera) is introducing new talents from families of defence personnel to various industries through the Yayasan LTAT Protege Programme.

Chief Executive of YLTAT Datuk Dr Mohd Nizar Sudin said the programme was launched in collaboration with Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd (GTA), Pharmaniaga Berhad (Pharmaniaga), Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol) and BHIC Aeroservices Sdn Bhd (BHICAS).

This programme helps to position YLTAT as a one-stop centre for candidate search and aims to improve the socio-economic well-being of the children of defence personnel and at the same time, contribute to the workforce ecosystem.

“This programme will not only support various industries but aims to create opportunities for children of Malaysia Armed Forces (ATM) personnel and veterans, as well as children of Ministry of Defence (Mindef) staff,” he said in an interview at YLTAT’s headquarters.

All smiles from the team behind the Yayasan LTAT Protege Programme. — Picture courtesy of YLTAT

Mohd Nizar mentioned that this year 98 candidates were offered placements starting from August, with 50 currently in service and the rest expected to join soon.

Eligible candidates will be placed in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, aerospace, oil and gas, and aviation.

The programme is open periodically, with eligibility requiring candidates to have a recognised bachelor’s degree and be under 29 years old.

In addition to a monthly allowance of RM2,000, participants are covered by the Social Security Organization (Perkeso) and will receive leave benefits. The programme duration varies by company, ranging from eight to 12 months.

Some of the successful candidates of the Yayasan LTAT Protege Programme. — Picture courtesy of YLTAT

Mohd Nizar further noted that the programme also serves as early preparation for candidates before they enter the workforce.

“A key advantage of this programme is that it does not consider the educational background of the candidates. For example, a candidate with an engineering degree can participate in training that is not related to engineering,” he added.