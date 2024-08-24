TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 24 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in collaboration with the Perak Fire and Rescue Department rescued eight more victims trapped after a bridge collapsed due to a water surge in Kampung Pasir, near Sungai Geliting, Slim River here.

Muallim district APM officer Captain (PA) Shahrizal Hussin said the rescue operation for the three men, four women and a child took about 40 minutes.

“The operation started around 2.05pm and ended by 2.45pm. All victims were rescued using APM’s boat and are now sheltered at the temporary relief centre at Masjid Jamek Kampung Pasir,” he said when contacted.

Earlier today, 21 victims stranded at Risda Eco Park Resort near the river were safely evacuated. Nine flood victims from Kampung Pasir were rescued last night and are also housed at the same relief centre.

Continuous rain in several areas in Muallim district since yesterday afternoon has caused flooding and a water surge, leading to the closure of Slim Village Bridge to all vehicles.

Shahrizal advised Kampung Pasir residents to remain vigilant and seek assistance early if the disaster recurs.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of similar incidents occurring again during this period. We urge those hesitant to evacuate to stay alert and seek help as soon as any risks arise,” he said. — Bernama