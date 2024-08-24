TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 24 — A bailey bridge will be built to temporarily replace the Jambatan Lama Sungai Slim (Slim Village) on Jalan Slim River - Behrang Hulu which collapsed due to a water surge yesterday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the construction of the bridge is expected to start today and it will be ready in five days.

“This bridge is currently under maintenance by the Public Works Department (JKR). The construction of a temporary Bailey bridge is being considered to reconnect the disrupted route.

“Two other bridges also collapsed, the Kampung Pasir Bridge and the Sg Muda Kampung Bridge connecting Kampung Piong,” he said when inspecting the Jambatan Lama Sungai Slim here today.

Saarani said the concrete structure of the bridge, which linked Slim Village to Bandar Slim River and Bandar Behrang, collapsed as it could not withstand the pressure of the debris carried by the river current.

He said as a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of users, the roads leading to the three bridges have been closed.

According to him, JKR will also implement traffic management measures, such as putting up signage, barriers, and other equipment, to warn the public about the closure of the affected roads.

In the incident at about 6.45 pm yesterday, continuous heavy rain caused several areas in Muallim to be flooded and a water surge, causing hundreds of residents to be trapped.

As of this morning, 175 victims, involving 42 families, have been evacuated to two relief centres, while another 19 victims in Risda Eco Park have yet to be rescued due to the collapse of a nearby bridge. — Bernama