IPOH, Aug 24 — Nineteen individuals who were stranded following a water surge incident at Risda Eco Park Kampung Ulu Slim are safe, according to the Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

State JBPM assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that due to a collapsed bridge, fire department personnel were unable to reach the scene. Consequently, the rescue operation continued in standby mode on the opposite side of the bridge, which is about 800 meters from the recreation centre.

“The stranded individuals include 10 adults and 9 children. All of them were reported to be safe in their respective tents, according to information from the management of the recreation area,” he said in a statement.

He added that the firemen are closely monitoring the river’s water level, which has not yet receded. They are awaiting an improvement in the water conditions to safely access the location.

“There is no other route to reach the site of the incident. While the water level is gradually decreasing, the current remains strong,” he added.

It was reported that scores of people were left stranded after a dam burst in Kampung Ulu Slim, causing a powerful surge of water.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that police received information about the incident at 6.45 pm, which involved Kampung Sungai Bil, Sir Zulkifli Campsite Sungai Bil, Kampung Pasir Ulu Slim, and Eco Park Risda in Ulu Slim.

Azizi said that the water surge occurred in Kampung Sungai Bil after a water treatment plant at the Kampung Pasir Ulu Slim Dam burst near the Sungai Slim Hydro Power Station.

The incident also led to the collapse of three bridges: Jambatan Utama Kampung Slim, Jambatan Ulu Slim, and Jambatan Kampung Piong. — Bernama