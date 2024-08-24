SHAH ALAM, Aug 24 — The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) is investigating the alleged horrific experience of a woman during childbirth at a government hospital in the state.

In a statement, it said it is examining the management of the patient throughout the treatment period in the hospital.

“Hospital authorities will contact the owner of the TikTok account to arrange a meeting with the patient in the near future,” said the statement.

JKNS, in the same statement, also advised the public not to make any speculations and to give space for the investigations to be conducted.

Before this, a video titled ‘CZER childbirth experience in government hospital is the most terrifying (in) 2024’ went viral on social media, claiming that there had been negligence on the part of health workers during the procedure, which affected her body functions. — Bernama