MELAKA, Aug 24 — A woman appeared before the Melaka Magistrate Court on Friday, facing charges of biting her neighbour’s nose last January.

Sinar Harian reported that the accused, Adrienne Liew Siew Wern, 37, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Nor Syaliati Mohd Sobri after the charges were read.

She has been charged with intentionally causing injury to her 40-year-old male neighbour by biting his nose.

The incident occurred at a house on Jalan Bunga Raya 3, Taman Bunga Raya, Bukit Beruang, in the central Melaka district, around 6pm on January 19.

Under Section 323 of the Penal Code, the offense carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fiqri Hakim Zamri recommended bail of RM8,000 for the accused.

However, the accused's lawyer, Cassian Anthony, appealed for lower bail, due to accused, who is unmarried, only earning RM3,500 monthly as a pharmacy assistant and needed to support her mother, who suffers from brain cancer.

A lower bail of RM4,000 was granted and the court scheduled a re-mention of the case and document submission for September 6.

The altercation was apparently caused by the accused being angry at the noisy renovation work being carried out at her neighbour’s home.