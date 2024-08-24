KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The night market at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) has been closed today to facilitate search and rescue operations following a sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India yesterday morning.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) announced the temporary closure to ensure the safety of night market traders and to support ongoing efforts to find victims of the incident.

“It is advised that Tuanku Abdul Rahman Lane Night Market is closed today, August 24, 2024, to make way for business — efforts to search for victims yet to be found and taking into account the safety factors of the night market traders,” DBKL said in a statement on Facebook.

DBKL also announced the postponement of the Art Relaxation Programme @ TAR, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

This programme, usually held on the second and fourth Sundays of the month, will be rescheduled to a later date.

The soil slip occurred yesterday morning when the pavement near the Malayan Mansion flats collapsed, creating a sinkhole.

A 48-year-old Indian tourist fell into the sinkhole, and search operations are ongoing to locate her.

Authorities have extended the search to six manholes surrounding the sinkhole to find the missing tourist.

The woman, known only as Vijayaletchumy, was visiting Malaysia with her family from Andhra Pradesh, India, for a two-month holiday.