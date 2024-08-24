KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Tragedy struck in the heart of Kuala Lumpur yesterday when a sinkhole opened up near Jalan Masjid India, swallowing 48-year-old Vijayaletchumy, a tourist from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The hole, said to have reached a depth of eight metres, appeared without warning leaving rescue teams racing against time to locate the victim.

This incident has raised many questions about what causes sinkholes and why they can happen unexpectedly, particularly in urban environments like Kuala Lumpur.

What is a sinkhole?

A sinkhole is a depression or hole in the ground caused by the collapse of a surface layer into an underlying void. These formations can appear suddenly or develop gradually, depending on the conditions underground.

How do sinkholes form?

Sinkholes typically form through one of two ways: natural processes or human activities:

The most common cause is the erosion of soluble bedrock, such as limestone, gypsum, or salt, or even by water. This erosion creates voids or cavities beneath the surface, which, over time, can cause the ground above to collapse.

Natural processes: In areas with soluble rock beneath the soil, rainwater seeps through cracks in the surface and slowly dissolves the rock over time. This process is known as chemical weathering, and it creates underground cavities. When the surface layer can no longer support itself, it collapses, forming a sinkhole.

Human activities: Activities like construction, drilling, or excessive groundwater extraction can also lead to sinkholes. In urban areas, leaks from underground water or sewer pipes can erode the soil and rock beneath the surface, increasing the risk of collapse.

Drainage issues: Poor drainage systems, especially in older parts of cities, can lead to water accumulation underground, which accelerates erosion. This is particularly concerning in densely populated areas where infrastructure might be ageing or not built to handle large volumes of water.

How did the Masjid India sinkhole happen?

Investigations are ongoing, but Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat has suggested that the sinkhole near Masjid India may have been caused by a combination of heavy rainfall and underlying geological conditions.

Incidents like this often occur when water accumulates beneath the surface due to leaking pipes or poor drainage, eroding the supporting ground layer.

Can sinkholes be prevented?

Preventing sinkholes requires proactive measures, particularly in areas known for their susceptibility to these events. Regular inspections of underground pipes and drainage systems, coupled with proper urban planning, can help reduce the risk. Additionally, monitoring the condition of bedrock in areas prone to erosion can provide early warnings of potential sinkhole formation.

As Kuala Lumpur’s rescue teams continue their efforts in the aftermath of this incident, this tragic event serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sinkholes and the importance of understanding their causes.

For now, the authorities urge the public to avoid the area near Masjid India as a search and rescue operation for Vijayaletchumy, missing for more than 28 hours now, is still underway.





