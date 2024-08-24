KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for the missing Indian tourist known only as Vijayaletchumy has been extended to six manholes surrounding the sinkhole in the downtown Masjid India area.

The 48-year-old woman from south India fell into the sinkhole measuring some eight metres deep yesterday morning while walking near the Malayan Mansion flats.

“At 10.30am today, a fireman went down into the manhole in front of Wisma Yakin but he did not find the victim or any leads,” Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman was reported as saying today by The Star daily.

The first manhole near Wisma Yakin is roughly 100 metres from the sinkhole, with each manhole spaced similarly distant.

According to The Star, the second manhole on Jalan Melayu is currently being searched, and the rescuers are hopeful for a breakthrough.

Sulizmie said the manhole search is being conducted in stages to minimise risks to rescuers.

“For safety reasons, we can only lower one fireman for each manhole,” he was quoted as saying.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman speaks to the press at the site of a sinkhole in Masjid India that swallowed an Indian tourist on August 23, 2024. — Bernama

The senior policeman said the SAR is using all resources at its disposal, though it has discontinued the use of the K-9 sniffer dog unit deployed yesterday since there were no positive results.

He advised the public to avoid the search area due to potential hazardous gases from the sewage system.

Vijayaletchumy has been described as a 48-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh in India who came to Malaysia for a two-month holiday with her husband and other family members.

The pavement near Malayan Mansion collapsed suddenly underneath Vijayaletchumy’s feet about 8.20am yesterday.

A man sitting on a bench nearby also fell into the pit but managed to pull himself out, based on CCTV footage of the area provided by the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department.