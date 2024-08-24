KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Vendors on Jalan Masjid India are advised to temporarily close their businesses to avoid the risk of exposure to toxic gases that may be released from the manholes during the search operation for the victim of the sinkhole that occurred yesterday morning.

Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman advised that while the vicinity of Jalan Masjid India is currently safe, precautionary measures should still be taken, as such gas leaks could pose health risks to both visitors and vendors.

“We advise vendors to temporarily close their businesses to mitigate any potential health risks due to gas leaks from the manholes along the drainage route,” he told reporters at the scene today.

He added that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is continuing its in-depth investigation into the soil structure in the area to facilitate the search. — Bernama



