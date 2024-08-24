KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has announced an unscheduled water supply disruption following a temporary shutdown of the Sungai Bernam Water Treatment Plant earlier today.

The shutdown was caused by high turbidity levels in the raw water due to a water surge in Sungai Bernam.

Consumers in certain parts of Hulu Selangor and Sabak Bernam are experiencing disruptions in their water supply.

“Air Selangor is making every effort to minimise the impact of disruptions on affected users,” the company stated.

Consumers can find the full list of affected areas below or on Air Selangor’s official website and can get updates through the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Air Selangor provided an update at 6pm, noting that regular monitoring of the water quality is ongoing to assess the raw water turbidity levels.

The company also said that alternative assistance through water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises.

