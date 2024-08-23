KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi today said 9,600 Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens in the country will have a pre-tahfiz programme as part of its syllabus.

The aim is to give birth to a total of 140,000 little huffaz by the year 2026, added Zahid who is also rural and regional development minister.

“The pre-tahfiz Kemas kindergarten programme started last year in 100 nurseries involving 1,500 children. This year, it is expanded to 4,145 kindergartens with the participation of 62,172 children.

“I will ensure that this pre-tahfiz programme will be implemented in 9,600 Kemas kindergartens across the country in stages. Our big target, to give birth to a total of 140,000 little huffaz by the year 2026,” he said in his policy speech at the Umno annual general assembly held at the World Trade Centre here.

Zahid also said that all Mara Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) are to implement the Ulul Albab programme.

“Our goal is 57 MRSM with a student capacity of 37,000 people, will give birth to a generation that has the strength and stability of soul based on the Al-Quran without neglecting academic matters and courses that have been set,” he said.

Ulul Albab refers to a term derived from the Arabic language found in the Al-Quran, which means the intelligent, wise and has a deep understanding, using knowledge and common sense to contemplate, understand and practise religious teachings with wisdom.

Tahfiz schools are where students learn Quran memorisation.

The Kemas kindergarten pre-tahfiz programme is aimed at strengthening Quranic education and adding value to the existing modules to produce people who master the memorisation of selected surahs from the Quran.

Huffaz are Muslims who have memorised the Quran by heart.

In his policy speech earlier, Zahid laid out five agenda to determine Umno's direction, including the education for future generations.