KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Johor Regent His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail received Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the state palace today.

According to a statement from the Johor royal press office, the two discussed the development of the state and Malaysian economies as well as strategies for sustainable development in Johor.

“In addition, various matters regarding Malaysian football and initiatives to strengthen the sport were also discussed,” the statement said.

Johor is currently undergoing an economic boom as a result of data centre investments in the state, which will host at least three of the Magnificent Seven tech giants dominating the global artificial intelligence (AI) race.

The state team JDT is also playing Selangor in the FA Cup final in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.