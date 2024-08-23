SEPANG, Aug 23 — An Italian man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with stealing medicinal products from a health care and beauty product premises at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 (T2).

Maurizio Losi, 58, nodded after the charge was read out to him in English before Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan, but told the court he did not understand Malaysian law.

No plea was recorded and the court set September 4 for mention.

Losi was charged with stealing Fluimucila effervescent tablets and Gaviscon, which is for heartburn and indigestion, worth RM80 at the health care and beauty product premises at KLIA T2 here at about 5.20pm last August 19.

The charge, framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur ‘Ain Madihah Zulkifli appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama



