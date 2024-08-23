KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Marriage registration for Muslim refugees are among the matters discussed at the 72nd meeting of the Malaysian National Council for Islamic Affairs (MKI) here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said a proposal paper involving the Rohingya, Syrian and Palestinian refugees was tabled by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the National Security Council (MKN).

“We were informed that there are about 190,000 refugees in the country. So the issue that arises, for example, among the Rohingya (refugees), when they get married, there is no marriage document.

“When they give birth to children, social problems arise. So there is a need to ensure that their marriage is registered in our country,” he told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is the MKI chairman, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is the MKI deputy chairman.

However, Mohd Na’im said the discussion related to the refugee marriage registration was postponed due to the sensitivity of the matter and the proposal paper will be tabled at the next MKI meeting, scheduled in November or December.

The discussion was postponed to allow for a thorough review of all aspects of security, he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said six individuals had been appointed as MKI members at today’s meeting.

They include Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Malaysia International Islamic Financial Centre (MIFC) Leadership Council chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar and Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin. — Bernama