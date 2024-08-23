BATU PAHAT, Aug 23 — Police arrested a religious teacher for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl at a Quran recitation centre in Parit Raja here recently.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the 23-year-old male suspect was arrested in Yong Peng near here at 10.19pm on Wednesday.

“Prior to the arrest, police had received a report from a 42-year-old man, who is also the victim’s father, regarding the incident that happened on the same day.

“According to the complainant, his two daughters, aged six and eight, had went over to the Quran recitation centre in Parit Raja on Wednesday evening.

“While attending the class, the religious teacher (suspect) took the victim to the toilet without allowing the younger sibling to accompany her.

“This victim, who was in a state of trauma, alleged that the suspect had performed a sexual act on her,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrulanuar Mushaddat said the suspect was then picked-up by police on the same night and was remanded on the next day for seven days to assist in investigations.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault on the victim.

“Those convicted under the Act can be punished with imprisonment for a period not more than 20 years including canning,” he said.