KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has hinted that the party might contest on its own in the upcoming 16th general election (GE16), depending on the situation at the time.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Umno general assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, Akmal stated that any decision would be shaped by the needs of the people and the party’s grassroots members’ sentiments.

“While we may be aligned with certain groups today, that could shift next week based on what the rakyat and party members require,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

He added that for now, the party had yet to decide whether it will contest GE16 independently or as part of a coalition.

“All possibilities are on the table, including forming alliances, provided it serves the interests of the race, religion and nation,” he added.

When asked about the upcoming Mahkota by-election, Akmal confirmed that Umno would collaborate with DAP as both parties are in the same coalition.

However, he was firm that Umno would not relinquish any seats it intends to contest, even under pressure from its coalition partners.