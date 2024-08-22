KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today called on former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be a gentleman and reminded him that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was the Opposition leader in 2020 had respected the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to appoint him as the eighth prime minister.

The Umno information chief also suggested Muhyiddin wait two-and-a-half years to try for the prime ministership again.

Speaking at a press conference at the Umno general assembly here today, Azalina recounted when she was the Deputy Speaker in the Dewan Rakyat and had asked Anwar about Muhyiddin’s appointment as prime minister after the Sheraton Move.

“He mentioned that Pakatan Harapan would respect the Agong’s decision. That’s what being a gentleman is. Then he said he would challenge it in the elections,” she said.

She was asked to explain her post on X, saying the Agong’s choice of prime minister should not be questioned.

Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution states that the King shall appoint a Prime Minister who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of that House.Article 40(2)(a) says the King acts in his discretion in the appointment of the... https://t.co/GeT8ZzmFC8 — Azalina Othman Said (@AzalinaOthmanS) August 21, 2024

“He should follow Anwar’s example by accepting the King’s decision. Just run in the next election, there’s no harm in it since we live in a democratic country,” she added.

During a campaign speech before the Nenggiri by-election, Muhyiddin claimed that he was not invited by the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to become prime minister despite having the majority to form the government after the 15th general election.

His comments triggered a police investigation due to concerns they might touch on sensitive issues related to race, religion, and royalty, following 28 police reports and criticism from the Pahang crown prince, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, who accused him of disrespecting Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Muhyiddin has since submitted documents to the police to support his claims, including 115 statutory declarations said to be from federal lawmakers backing him to be prime minister after the 15th general election.