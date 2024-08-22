KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has today urged party delegates to return the party to dominance in the government, rather than be a “supplement”.

To achieve this, he called for Youth wing delegates to boost the party’s representation in the Dewan Rakyat by 2026.

“We do not want Umno to remain complacent as a mere ‘supplement’ to the unity government. Umno needs to reclaim its status as the dominant party in the national political landscape.

“By 2026, we must increase our seats to achieve a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat. This is the level Umno should be at,” he said during his opening speech at the wing’s general assembly here.

MORE TO COME