KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 -- Umno’s women’s wing chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad has called on the government to reassess its subsidy rationalisation programme, saying current measures to address its effects as inadequate.

Addressing the Wanita wing’s annual general assembly this morning, Noraini emphasised that the middle class should also not be overlooked since it is also facing financial difficulties.

“We love the government’s initiatives like the Rahmah Cash Aid but based on experience it is just a drop of water in a desert. Meanwhile, poverty is still rife.

“I hope the government will rethink its approach to economic development; we want something more holistic, not just short-term solutions,” she stated.

Noraini listed several struggles as examples, such as single mothers choosing between buying school books or paying electricity bills, fresh graduates taking up roadside nasi lemak stalls due to lack of job opportunities, and small and medium enterprises struggling amid the proliferation of large shopping malls.

“We understand the need to optimise government spending, but every ringgit taken from subsidies is taken from those who are struggling.

“We ask for a different, more holistic approach that can be rationalised,” she added.