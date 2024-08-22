KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis, who recently defected from the Melaka state government to join PAS, has yet to provide formal proof of his membership in the party, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said today.

He said that despite Muhammad Jailani’s claims of leaving Barisan Nasional (BN) due to its failure to uphold its 2021 state election manifesto, no documents have been submitted to confirm his PAS membership.

The Melaka BN and Umno chairman also highlighted that the Melaka State Assembly Secretariat had required Jailani to submit his membership certificate to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s office by July 28.

“We need concrete proof that he has been a PAS member for a certain period,” Rauf told reporters during Umno’s annual general assembly at the World Trade Centre.

“Any action or decisions on his position will only be made once evidence is provided.”

Rauf also mentioned that the issue remains unresolved, with a letter of demand (LoD) already sent to Jailani as per an agreement made between him and the party before he became a BN candidate.

“He had agreed to abide by the party’s decisions if he switched allegiance,” he added.

He said further action is expected during the State Assembly sitting in November, where Jailani’s position will be reviewed.

“He must reply to the letter of demand, as agreed in the contract,” Rauf added.

In July, Muhammad Jailani was announced as a PAS member after being suspended from Umno.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had stated that the move was legal, as the Melaka government had yet to implement the anti-hopping law when Jailani made the switch.

Muhammad Jailani was first elected as Rembia assemblyman in 2018 under the Pakatan Harapan flag.

He later quit PKR in 2020 and continued as an independent member of the Melaka state legislative assembly for nine months before joining Umno in 2021 and defending his seat under the BN ticket.