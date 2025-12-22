NILAI, Dec 22 — Police have confirmed the discovery of three suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs) following an explosion in the Desa Palma area here earlier today, according to Bernama.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said authorities received a report on the incident at 7.08am after members of the public informed the Next Generation Malaysian Emergency Response Services (NG MERS 999) that explosive objects and nails were scattered in the area.

Acting on the information, a police team was dispatched to the scene. Initial witness accounts indicated that the explosion originated from a vehicle.

“Subsequently, a search was conducted at houses near the scene, and three objects suspected to be IEDs were found in one of the houses. About 250 metres from the site, police located the vehicle believed to have caused the explosion, and examination of the vehicle revealed several items, including materials suspected to have triggered the blast,” Alzafny said in a statement today.

He added that efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing, and members of the public are advised not to speculate in ways that could hinder the investigation.

Alzafny urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the police to assist in the investigation, adding that updates would be provided as the case progresses.

The case is being investigated under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 435 of the Penal Code.