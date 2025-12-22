KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is due to be released in 2028 from his six-year jail term from his conviction in the RM42 million SRC case, but he could actually be released earlier than that, his lawyer said today.

Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said Najib could be released earlier than the scheduled August 23, 2028 date, as his client could be given the one-third remission or reduction of jail time.

This remission is typically given to prisoners with good behaviour.

“SRC — The date given is 2028, but this does not include remission, automatic remission of one-third, so high likelihood it will be earlier (besar kemungkinan lebih awal),” Shafee told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur court complex here.

Shafee was asked how much jail time Najib has left now, after the former prime minister lost his court bid to be placed on house arrest.

Earlier today, the High Court rejected Najib’s bid to be allowed to serve the rest of his six-year jail term on house arrest, which means he will now remain at Kajang Prison.

Previously, criminal lawyers told Malay Mail that a one-third remission would mean Najib could be released in August 2026 if he pays the RM50 million fine in the SRC case, or alternatively in August 2027 if he does not pay the RM50 million fine.

This Friday, Najib is also set to know if he is found guilty or not in a separate trial involving more than RM2 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) funds alleged to have entered his personal bank accounts.

If convicted of the 25 charges under 1MDB trial, Najib would have to face jail time for those charges as well.