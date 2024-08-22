SEREMBAN, Aug 22 — Johol state assemblyman Datuk Saiful Yazan Sulaiman has been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) after collapsing due to a heart attack yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said Saiful Yazan suffered a heart attack while on his way to the Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Jalaluddin said he was informed today that Saiful Yazan is now in stable condition.

“Datuk Saiful Yazan is stable and has regained consciousness, though he still requires close monitoring in the cardiac care unit (CCU) at IJN. Yesterday, I and several Umno leaders visited him at IJN, but he was still unconscious.

“However, we have since been informed by his wife, Datin Shaliza Idris, that his condition is improving. Let us all pray for his full recovery,” he told Bernama when contacted. — Bernama