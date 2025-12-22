KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Malaysian rapper Namewee or Wee Meng Chee was today acquitted by the Magistrates’ Court in his drug use case.

Magistrate S. Arunjothy ordered Wee’s release following the submission of the chemist’s report in his drug use case earlier.

Earlier, Wee’s drug use case came up for mention, during which Deputy Public Prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa informed the court that his urine test result was negative.

A copy of the chemist’s report was submitted to court.

She said the prosecution was therefore withdrawing the charge against him.

Wee’s lawyer, Joshua Tay, urged the court to issue an order of acquittal for his client in light of the latest development.

“‘Since the report is negative, there is no prospect to charge him (Wee),”‘ he said.

Arunjothy later granted a full acquittal for Wee.

Namewee, 42, faces two separate charges from October 24: possession of 5.12g of ecstasy at a hotel room on Jalan Conlay and self-administering amphetamine, methamphetamine, tetrahydrocannabinol and ketamine at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department toilet in Dang Wangi district police headquarters on the same day.

Despite today’s acquittal, Wee still faces a separate drug possession charge at another Magistrates’ Court, with the case set for mention on January 19.