KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Malaysia’s rail development recorded steady progress throughout 2025, marked by major milestones in national megaprojects, renewed cross-border ambitions, and intensified planning for long-term transport connectivity.

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) emerged as one of the year’s standout performers, reaching 88.08 per cent completion as of November 4, following the delivery of the C1B segment, the first full civil works package from Kelantan to the Gombak Integrated Terminal.

Works for the stretch, which began in September 2022, included the Gombak Tunnel, two major bridges and extensive subgrade works, forming a vital conduit between the line’s eastern and western alignments.

The ECRL also drew international interest. In a May 15 interview with Bernama, Thailand indicated interest in seeing the line extended from Kota Bharu to the Sungai Golok border, which Thai Ambassador Lada Phumas said could support broader Pan-Asia Railway Network aspirations.

Malaysia’s other national rail initiative, the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR), remained under evaluation as of October 7.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry and related agencies are finalising key parameters to determine the most viable model for a private sector-led project before progressing to the request for proposal stage.

Loke reiterated that the HSR would proceed only through private investment, without direct government funding.

Urban rail networks also made progress, with the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) on track to begin operations on December 31, pending final reliability and safety tests.

The scope of the reinstated project brought the total cost to RM21.93 billion, up RM5.3 billion from the RM16.63 billion revised cost approved in 2018, but still below the original RM31.65 billion allocation.

The LRT3 Shah Alam Line is nearing completion, though final safety and operational tests may push its public launch beyond the targeted December 31, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

State-focused rail developments

Johor renewed calls for federal approval of its proposed domestic rail system, citing the need to manage passenger volumes once the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System link opens in 2027.

The 4.0-kilometre (km) shuttle, designed to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour, is expected to funnel large passenger volumes into Bukit Chagar station.

The state is open to either an Autonomous Rapid Transit or LRT system, but stressed that a decision must be made and implementation must begin no later than early next year.

Penang also advanced its transport agenda. Authorities confirmed that construction of the Mutiara Line LRT will proceed as scheduled in January next year. It is targeted to be completed by December 2031.

Meanwhile, the Gemas-Johor Bahru electrified double track project has been completed and was handed to the government on December 11, 2025.

The RM8.9 billion, 192-km line, spanning Segamat, Kluang, Kulai and Johor Bahru, has been opened in phases for testing since March.

This large-scale national project is being realised through the strategic collaboration of three key entities - the Transport Ministry as the policy lead, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd as the rail service operator, and the Railway Asset Corporation as the asset owner and driver of integrated development.

ETS train at Kempas Railway Station during the Gemas-Johor Bahru double tracking completion ceremony, December 11, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Borneo road and rail initiatives

On Borneo, rail development has moved into a strategic planning phase. A 12-month feasibility study for the proposed Trans-Borneo Railway, linking Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan, began in June 2025. It will conclude in the third quarter of 2026.

Funded with RM7.0 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the study covers technical, commercial, socio-economic, operational and governance components. It will culminate in a proposed implementation timeline.

Major road network also recorded progress, particularly the Pan Borneo Highway, which stretches over 2,000 km across Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

In Sarawak, the Pan Borneo Highway has moved closer to completion, registering 99.97 per cent progress as of August 2025. Most sections are already open to traffic.

As of October 2025, Sabah’s overall construction progress for Phase 1A stood at 85.25 per cent compared with the scheduled 93.96 per cent. Phase 1B, which started recently, recorded 9.49 per cent progress against its targeted 13.14 per cent.

Tabling Budget 2026 in October, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had stressed the government’s commitment to continue strengthening the country’s rail connectivity via the implementation of several strategic projects across the country.

“People’s mobility is not just about physical infrastructure. It is the lifeblood that drives the economy and the people’s livelihood. From remote rural areas to major metropolises, public transport and road systems must be efficient, safe and connected,” said the prime minister. — Bernama