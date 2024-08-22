KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has downplayed concerns that recent comments by Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh about the party possibly going solo in the 16th general election (GE16) could lead to disunity within Umno.

The Umno Supreme Council member emphasised that the Youth wing has traditionally acted as a pressure group within the party and that their outspoken nature is not new.

“The final decisions are made by the MKT, which evaluates matters from different perspectives, including the party’s strength and the considerations that will be determined by the MKT,” he said.

“Throughout the general assembly each year, Pemuda (the Youth Wing) acts as a pressure group,” he added.

“They can express their opinions and raise issues, but ultimately, the decisions are not theirs to make.”

Rauf also addressed the potential impact of Akmal’s comments on party unity.

“Do you think this will cause disunity? No, they are free to express anything,” he said.

“Why? Because the final decision does not rest with Pemuda. Pemuda can share their views, make suggestions, and apply pressure, but ultimately, decisions are made by the MKT.”

Earlier, Akmal hinted that the party might contest on its own in GE16, stating that the decision would be influenced by the needs of the people and the sentiments of the party’s grassroots members.