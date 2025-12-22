KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called on Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, to lodge a formal report over his allegation that a senior Malaysian Armed Forces officer is involved in corruption.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission would investigate any corruption or abuse of power allegations backed by credible information and evidence.

However, he said the MACC has yet to receive any official complaint or supporting documents on the matter.

“All MACC investigations are conducted independently and professionally, and are based solely on facts and evidence,” he said when contacted.

Earlier, Badrul Hisham claimed that forensic checks on documents he received anonymously showed monthly deposits of tens of thousands of ringgit into accounts linked to the senior military officer and family members.

At about 1 pm today, Chegubard was at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters to lodge a police report over the allegation and completed giving his statement at about 4.30 pm.

Bernama has yet to receive confirmation from the police regarding the report. — Bernama