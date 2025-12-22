KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Police have received a new report involving another 11-year-old boy who claims to have been sexually assaulted by the same teacher previously arrested for similar charges at a school in Kampung Pandan.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the report was filed by the victim’s family at the Pudu Police Station at 1 pm yesterday.

“This report involves the same suspect, who is still in police custody. Investigations into both cases are ongoing,” he said after attending the Majlis Prihatin Insani event with the Kuala Lumpur Police Family Association (Perkep) at the Contingent Headquarters here today.

Earlier, a 40-year-old male teacher was arrested on Saturday to assist in the investigation over an alleged sexual assault case involving an 11-year-old boy at the same school after a police report was lodged on Friday.

The suspect has been remanded for six days until Dec 25 to assist in the investigation under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

At the same event, Fadil thanked Yayasan Al-Izuddin (YAIZ), MedicAid, and Kumpulan Sri Ternak for their contributions to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Kuala Lumpur, through the Majlis Prihatin Insani with Perkep Kuala Lumpur.

He said the donations were aimed at supporting lower-income police families, including those with children with special needs.

Perkep Kuala Lumpur chairperson Datin Nurashidah Ishak said the event was not just about donations, but also about promoting humanity, care, and social responsibility in the community.

“A total of 96 asnaf children and 94 children with special needs received donations. These children deserve respect and equal opportunities. With continuous support, children with special needs can reach their full potential,” she said.

Nurashidah added that Perkep remains committed to supporting PDRM’s efforts in improving the welfare of police families, particularly the wives and children. — Bernama