KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Hundreds of supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Court complex at Jalan Duta early this morning as they awaited a crucial decision on his judicial review bid to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

The supporters began assembling as early as 7am, Harian Metro reported, and as their numbers swelled around the court compound, they began chanting “Justice for Najib” and “lawan tetap lawan” (“the fight is still the fight”).

The supporters were also chanting slogans such as “Bebas Bossku” as a show of solidarity with Najib, who has been serving his sentence at Kajang Prison since August 23, 2022 after being convicted of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

According to media reports, the supporters came from several states, including from the north of the peninsula, in anticipation of today’s ruling.

Among the outstation supporters was Penang retiree Roslan Mohd Hashim, 60, who travelled overnight by bus in hopes that the court would rule in Najib’s favour, Berita Harian reported.

Another supporter, Mohd Razali Mohd Razif, 34, a wheelchair user from Pontian, Johor, who said he believed Najib deserved to be freed, citing the former prime minister’s contributions to the country.

Six buses from Najib’s hometown of Pekan, Pahang arrived at the court compound, ferrying hundreds of his supporters, Astro Awani reported.

Supporters gather as they wait for news of the release of former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, December 22, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Najib’s application before the High Court seeks permission to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The outcome will determine whether he remains in prison or is transferred to his residence in Kuala Lumpur.

Najib has exhausted all avenues of appeal against his conviction and sentence.

On February 2, 2024, the Pardons Board reduced his jail term from 12 years to six years and lowered his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional year in prison, extending his release date to August 23, 2029.

Najib filed his judicial review application on April 1, 2024, claiming the existence of a royal addendum dated January 29, 2024 that would allow him to serve his sentence under house arrest.

He named seven respondents, including the home minister, the Prisons Department director-general, the attorney general, and several senior government officials, and sought a mandamus order to compel confirmation and implementation of the alleged addendum.

A Najib supporter holds a tag with the words ‘Bossku’ or ‘My boss’ at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The High Court initially dismissed the application in July 2024 on the grounds that the supporting affidavit contained hearsay evidence.

However, Najib later succeeded in a 2–1 appeal at the Court of Appeal, and the Federal Court subsequently dismissed the Attorney General’s Chambers’ appeal, ordering the case to be heard fully on its merits.

High Court judge Alice Loke is scheduled to deliver her decision today on the validity and implementation of the alleged addendum order.

A ruling in Najib’s favour could see him released immediately to begin house detention at his Jalan Langgak Duta residence.