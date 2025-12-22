KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The main suspect in the discovery of a body inside a bag at an unoccupied house on Jalan Pedas-Linggi, Rembau, on 18 December, had previously admitted to marrying a woman from Sarawak.

This was revealed by a local resident known only as Rahim, 63, who claimed the suspect came to greet him on December 11 while Rahim was cleaning the area around his long-vacant family home, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“While I was tidying the plants around the house, he suddenly came over, shook my hand, and we chatted briefly. He told me that he had been divorced for a long time before remarrying a woman from Sarawak.

“I asked why he didn’t live with his wife at the inherited house, but he said she often ‘flies around’ and rarely stays in one place,” Rahim said when interviewed yesterday.

Utusan Malaysia reported yesterday that the police have yet to confirm the identity of the woman’s body found inside the bag buried behind the unoccupied house.

Deputy Police Chief of Negeri Sembilan, Senior Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Idzam Jaafar, said that DNA testing to confirm the identity has not yet been completed.

He made the comment when asked whether the body might be that of entrepreneur Suri Narudin, 53, who was reported missing in Ampang, Selangor, recently.

Earlier, a friend of Suri, who only wished to be known as Jue, 53, told reporters at the Rembau Hospital Forensic Unit that they grew up together in their hometown in Kuching, Sarawak, before each went their separate ways.

Meanwhile, Rahim also stated that the house where the body was found belonged to the late sister of the suspect, while the suspect’s mother’s house is nearby.

“As far as I know, he was a good person. The villagers called him ‘adik’ because he was the youngest child. He was normal, and we could even joke around. I never saw anything suspicious,” he added.