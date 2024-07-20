KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis has said that he left to join PAS as Barisan Nasional (BN) had broken its 2021 state election manifesto.

The Rembia assemblyman, who defected from the Melaka state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, said he no longer wishes to lie to the voters.

“The Malays gave their votes to us based on the premise of no cooperation with Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan Nasional at that time.

“My colleagues and I were also promised that Umno and BN would stand alone whatever happens. So, we would be an honourable opposition. No Anwar, no DAP,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier this week, Muhammad Jailani was announced as a PAS member after he was suspended from Umno.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the move was legal as the Melaka government had yet to implement the anti-hopping law when Muhammad Jailani made the switch.

Muhammad Jailani was first elected as Rembia assemblyman in 2018 under the Pakatan Harapan flag.

He then quit PKR in 2020 and continued as an independent member of the Melaka state legislative assembly for nine months. He joined Umno in 2021 and defended his seat under the BN ticket.





