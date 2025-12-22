KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will appeal against the High Court’s decision today, after failing in his court bid to be put on house arrest for the rest of his six-year jail term.

Immediately after the High Court delivered its decision, Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told the judge that he has been instructed by his client to appeal the case.

The High Court’s decision today means that Najib will have to continue serving his jail term at Kajang Prison.

MORE TO COME