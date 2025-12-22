JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 22 — Two Singaporean men were arrested after being involved in a fight at the Larkin Police Station here yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the incident occurred at 6.15 pm when the two suspects, aged 56 and 46, were at the counter after being brought to the station for a previous fight at a shopping mall earlier the same day.

“While one of them was filing a police report, the other approached the counter and a sudden attack led to a scuffle,” he said in a statement.

The scuffle was broken up by the police officers on duty. Both suspects sustained minor injuries and were treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital before being arrested.

Raub said the initial fight between the two occurred at 5.20 pm on the first floor of the shopping mall, allegedly due to a dispute after one suspect’s wife was splashed with beer when one of the men nearly bumped into her.

The argument escalated into a fight, prompting police officers on patrol to intervene.

Both suspects tested negative for drugs and were remanded for two days starting today. The case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967. — Bernama