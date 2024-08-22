PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stressed that any exchange of gunfire between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and criminals in public areas is conducted with careful consideration, prioritising public safety.

Speaking at a press conference after the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly and National Month celebration, he noted that the safety and well-being of PDRM personnel are also key factors in such decisions.

Saifuddin Nasution cited the recent shooting incident at Jalan PJS 9/1 Subang Jaya, Selangor, as an example of the police force’s efficiency and professionalism.

“Although the shooting occurred in an open area, it is important to note that there were no casualties among the public because all safety measures were observed. If they (the police) want to surround the suspect, they know which area, and which corner, before action is taken, this is not a reckless action.

“In operations like these, the safety of the police is paramount, but public safety is equally considered, ensuring that every action is meticulously planned and executed,” he said.

The media reported yesterday that the police have confirmed that the man shot dead on Jalan PJS 9/1 Subang Jaya, Selangor, was identified as a member of an armed robbery gang from an African country.

It was also reported that the police had been tracking this gang for an extended period.

Active since 2018, the gang has been linked to 45 cases involving losses of approximately RM8 million.

“Maintaining peace and public order is our (police) primary duty, and the public relies heavily on the competence of the police. This level of competence is achieved through meticulous intelligence gathering, which leads to successful raids and operations.

Meanwhile, in another development, he said that the ministry is reviewing the Registration of Criminals and Undesirable Persons Act 1969 (Act 7) to offer a second chance to individuals listed under the act.

The proposed amendments aim to clear the records of these individuals, allowing them to pursue employment and apply for business licences without obstacles, he added.

However, this second chance will not apply to all listed individuals but will be granted based on the specifics of each case. This includes individuals who were investigated but not charged with criminal offences, as well as those detained under preventive laws.

Currently, over one million individuals face challenges in securing jobs or starting businesses due to their status under Act 7, he added. — Bernama