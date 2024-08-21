PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today urged the public to verify information, especially regarding mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), before spreading it on social media.

Fahmi stressed the importance of consulting the relevant ministry if sources are unverified, citing recent misinformation on social media platforms.

“I noticed some fake news being circulated online, and the Ministry of Health has already issued an explanation,” he said during his weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

He encouraged the public to reach out to the Ministry of Health if they encounter questionable information, particularly on issues like mpox.

“We are concerned about people forwarding messages on platforms like WhatsApp that claim to be from the Ministry, but in reality, they are not. In this case, the Ministry of Health has denied it,” he said.

Fahmi also reminded the public that spreading fake news or misinformation is an offence under the Anti-Fake News Act 2018, which carries severe penalties. Offenders can face up to six years in prison, a fine, or both. Additionally, a continuing offence can lead to a further fine of up to RM3,000 per day after conviction.

Earlier today Thailand has confirmed its first case of mpox clade 1b, the Disease Control Department (DCD) announced.

According to a statement released by the DCD, the patient tested positive for the mpox clade 1b virus after arriving from Africa.