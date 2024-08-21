KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Most murder cases in Malaysia involve suspects and victims who know each other, whether as family members, friends, or business associates, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He noted that the number of random murder cases in Malaysia is still relatively low compared to other countries, he was quoted as saying in a Bernama report today.

“In the Malaysian context, random murder cases, such as those occurring spontaneously during a robbery leading to murder, do happen, but the rate is very low,” he said during a press conference after officiating a Behavioural Science course at the PDRM Academy in Cheras today.

On the course, jointly organised with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Mohd Shuhaily said that 24 participants — 19 senior police officers and five psychologists — were in attendance, which began on Monday and concluded today.

He also said that the police in collaboration with the FBI, has established a Behavioural Science Unit (BSU) within the Criminal Investigation Department to enhance the effectiveness, focus, and accuracy of police investigations.

“This unit will be led by an officer from the Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) and will be supported by members and officers from Division D6 (Technical Assistance), Division D7 (Secret Societies, Gambling, and Vice), and Division D9 (Special Investigations),” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily added that the establishment of this unit would also increase public confidence in the investigation process, as it takes a holistic approach that takes into consideration humanitarian aspects.