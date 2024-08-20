KUALA LUMPUR, August 20 — Two children aged 10 and 11 from Desa Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, who were reported missing while out buying buns, were actually trapped in an elevator for nine hours yesterday.

According to one of the children’s aunt named Ina, her 10-year-old nephew left the house at around 2pm to buy buns and meet a friend at the nearby Pangsaria Apartment, according to a report published in Malay news portal Utusan Malaysia today.

However, by 10pm the boy had still not returned, prompting a search around the area.

“We searched the surrounding area, and we were really worried at that time,” she was quoted as saying.

The children were eventually found safe at around 1am after being trapped in an elevator for nine hours.

“I was told they were trapped in the elevator for a long time. Fortunately, the doors opened on their own, and they came out hungry and sleepy. We are grateful everything is fine,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cheras district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Ravindar Singh Saban Singh, confirmed that the two boys, aged 10 and 11, were believed to have been trapped in the apartment elevator for about nine hours.

He said the police received two reports on the two children.

“The victims were found safe,” he said.