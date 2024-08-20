KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysia Airlines flight MH128 en route to Kuala Lumpur from Melbourne made an emergency stop at Alice Springs Airport (ASP) in Australia’s Northern Territories today.

9news reported that the flight, that departed Melbourne around 11.20pm, ended up landing at ASP a few hours later.

Malaysia Airlines confirmed the flight diversion in a statement: “Malaysia Airlines confirms that flight MH128 on 19 August 2024, from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur, diverted to Alice Springs Airport (ASP) due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at 4.35 am local time.”

The airline also said it is actively working to rebook passengers and arrange reimbursements for meal expenses as well as arranging accommodation where applicable.

According to Airport Development Group (ADG), which manages ASP, the plane was diverted due to engine trouble.

ADG’s executive general manager (airports) Rob Porter said,” We are pleased to report that all passengers are safe, and we commend the swift and coordinated response of our team, the airline, and emergency services.”

Porter also confirmed a small number of passengers will stay overnight at ASP and be flown out on domestic flights tomorrow.