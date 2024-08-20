KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Police believe that a two-year-old boy found dead by a passerby at Pantai Leman, Kuala Kedah this afternoon is connected to the murder of a woman and her daughter discovered in a drain along the Alor Setar highway yesterday.

The boy had slash wounds on his neck, similar to those found on the 34-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter, leading investigators to suspect he may be the third victim of a foreign national believed to be behind the murders, according to a report by Malay news outlet Utusan Malaysia published today.

Kedah deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Adzli Abu Shah said that the child’s body was found by a passerby around noon today.

The child was found in a physically intact state, but with a slash wound on the neck, similar to injuries sustained by a woman and her daughter, who were found dead in a drain behind an abandoned building along the Lebuhraya Sultan Abdul Halim yesterday.

“The police are in the process of confirming the identity of the child’s body, but based on our investigation, we suspect the victim is the suspect’s youngest child, who was also killed on Sunday.

“The suspect had three children, one of whom was still missing until now. We believe the suspect disposed of the child into a drain on Jalan Pegawai, approximately two kilometres from the murder scene, where the body was carried out to sea.

“Another son, aged five, was rescued by the police when the suspect was apprehended last night,” Adzli said during a press conference.

Earlier, police arrested a foreign national following the discovery of the bodies of a mother and her child behind an abandoned building near Pekan Simpang Kuala on Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim yesterday afternoon.

The 43-year-old suspect was detained at a mosque in Bukit Pinang at 9.20pm last night and is currently under a week-long remand to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Both victims, the suspect’s wife and their 10-year-old child, had slash wounds on their necks.