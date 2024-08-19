IPOH, Aug 19 — A teenager arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl who is believed to have been raped and killed in Kampung Bersah, Pos Kuala Mu has been remanded for seven days starting today.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurul Asyifa Redzuan after an application by the police was made at the Magistrates’ Court in Sungai Siput today, national news agency Bernama reported today.

The court granted remand until August 25 to allow the police to conduct further investigations in accordance with Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Nuraina Humaira Rosli was reported missing on August 16 before being found dead in a swampy area in the Orang Asli village yesterday evening.

The police classified the case as sudden death but reclassified it as murder after preliminary results of the post-mortem yesterday found that the victim died due to pressure on the neck.

Following that, police arrested a 17-year-old boy yesterday evening, who is also a close relative of the victim to help with the investigation.