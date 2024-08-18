KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The police said today they are investigating the death of 10-year-old Orang Asli girl Nuraina Humaira Rosli as a murder, while not ruling out the possibly of rape.

Sinar Harian quoted Sungai Siput District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin saying that post-mortem on the girl who was found dead in a swampy area yesterday revealed a tear in her genital area and injury caused by pressure on her neck.

“Based on the initial investigation, it is possible that the girl, who had hearing problems and a mental disability, was raped and murdered elsewhere before her body was placed in the area where she was found.

“With this new development, the case, which was initially investigated as sudden death, has been reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he was quoted telling a press conference.

He also added that the police have arrested a 17-year-old male teenager to assist in the investigation — said to be a close relative of the victim

“The police will seek a remand order for the suspect tomorrow at the Sungai Siput Magistrate’s Court.

“So far, the police have recorded statements from the villagers and may call several other individuals, including the victim’s parents, to assist in the investigation,” he said.

In a related development, Mohd Khaizam said the investigation revealed that the last place the child was seen was at the Surau Madrasah Darulsalam, located less than 100 meters from her family’s home, around 3 pm on Friday.

“So it is suspected that the victim went missing during that time frame.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, so we are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he said.

The Standard 4 pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pos Kuala Mu, was found at 4.20pm yesterday following a search effort.