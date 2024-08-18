KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The body of 10-year-old Nuraina Humaira Rosli, an Orang Asli child reported missing on Friday, was found in a marshy area near Orang Asli Kampung Bersah, Pos Kuala Mu, yesterday.

According to Harian Metro, the body the Year 4 pupil from at Kebangsaan (SK) Pos Kuala Mu, was found at 4.20pm yesterday.

Sungai Siput District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin, told the Malay daily that the Chairman of the Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKOA) had said that child was reported missing since Friday afternoon.

“Following this, a search and rescue (SAR) operation has been ongoing since Saturday morning, involving the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) K9 unit along with support from various agencies and local residents,” he said.

The police added that SAR operation was conducted within a two-kilometre radius before the victim was found in a swampy area near the village by members of the public participating in the operation.

The victim’s body was taken to Sungai Siput Hospital and the case is classified as sudden death pending autopsy results.

Police said that, based on the information received, the child was last seen leaving alone for a shop at around 3pm to buy chicken before heading back home.

The victim’s uncle said the girl had returned empty-handed because the shop had run out of chicken. He then asked her to wait as he needed to finish some work before they head out to another shop.

While waiting, the child played on a swing nearby. However, when the uncle came to find her, he discovered she was already missing.